WTO Director General says Global trade is facing many challenges

The Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said the global community is facing very challenging times with respect to trade.

Addressing the Seventh Meeting of the OECS Assembly yesterday, the WTO Director said that this is probably the most disruptive period in global trade, since the 1930s.

The WTO Director General said Small Island economies can be very vulnerable, and they need the stability and predictability of the system.

