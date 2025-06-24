Parliament passes Financial Services Authority Amendment Bill

The Financial Services Authority Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament yesterday, to modify the existing framework governing Financial Services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Bill was tabled by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves.

Minister Gonsalves said this amendment is important, as there have been rapid changes in the Financial Services Sector over the years.

The Finance Minister added that the Bill seeks to strengthen and refine the framework for regulating the Financial Services Sector.

