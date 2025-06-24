Health Minister highlights alarming prevalence of diabetes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a high prevalence of diabetes which is a cause of concern for local Health Officials

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince provided statistics on the disease at the community level, in response to a question in Parliament Monday.

The Minister said the data was collected from the Nutrition Unit and the Community Nursing Services for the period January 2023 to June 2024.

Minister Prince said the Marriaqua district has the highest concentration of diabetes.

He said the Ministry is continuing to place major emphasis on controlling the spread of Diabetes here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related