Over 900 students to graduate from SVG Community College today

More than nine hundred students will graduate today from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College this year, having completed various programmes there.

The College will hold its Annual Graduation Ceremony from two this afternoon at Victoria Park.

Four hundred and 26 students are eligible to graduate from the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies. Division of Nursing Education: 94

Division of Teacher Education: 37

Division of Technical and Vocational Education: 324 and twenty-two from the Centre for General and Continuing Education.

The theme of the graduation ceremony is “Empowered by Knowledge: Driven by Purpose”, underscoring the College’s commitment to equip students with the tools to lead with clarity, purpose, and impact.

Principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda Professor Justin Robinson, will deliver the Feature Address at the Graduation Ceremony.

Professor Robinson, who is a Vincentian, currently serves as Pro Vice- Chancellor for Academic, Industry Partnerships and Planning at The UWI.

