CBA Deputy Chair urges masqueraders to prioritize safety and support Junior Carnival

Deputy Chair of the Carnival Bands Association Incorporated, Alvern ‘Ali’ Cadougan, is urging revelers to prioritize safety during the upcoming street parade.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Cadougan appealed to masqueraders to stay on the street and avoid jumping onto the music trucks—a practice she warned is both unsafe and strongly discouraged.

Cadougan is also encouraging the public to support the Kiddies Carnival, even if they are not participating. She explained that showing up to cheer on the young performers is a meaningful way to contribute to the spirit and success of the event.

