The Depreciating Assets Sale Order Bill was also passed in Parliament on Monday.

The Bill was tabled by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves who said that the legislation is being introduced in several other jurisdictions in the Caribbean.

Minister Gonsalves spoke to the importance of the Bill, which he said has its origins in the Regional Security System RSS.

Minister Gonsalves said all the due processes are taken into account in this piece of legislation.

