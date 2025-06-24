Anticipation is building for the Ragga Soca and Soca Monarch Competition, which has been described as the flagship event for Vincymas.

Twenty six artistes have been named to compete in the finals of the Competition slated for Saturday July 5th.

Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Rodney Small, announced the finalists at a Media Conference yesterday.

Small said twelve finalists have been chosen for the Ragga Soca Competition.

And, according to Small, fourteen artistes will compete in the Power Soca Monarch segment.

