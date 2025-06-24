In response to growing concerns about coastal erosion, the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU) has launched a tree-planting initiative at Diamond Beach.

The effort, spearheaded as part of GECCU’s 60th anniversary celebrations, aims to stabilize the shoreline and reduce environmental damage in one of the country’s most erosion-prone areas.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information (API), GECCU President Michael Sayers said the project is a collaboration with Soroptimist International and the Global Environment Facility’s GEF 7 initiative.

He explained that the replanting effort is a strategic step toward securing the coastline and promoting environmental sustainability.

Sayers also called on residents and community members to support the effort by protecting the newly planted trees.

He underscored that the initiative is vital to the health of the environment and urged individuals not to damage the plants, highlighting the collective responsibility in preserving the area.

Photo credit:API

