Prime Minister Commends students who sat recent CPEA Examinations

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has commended the more than 15-hundred students who wrote the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is satisfied with the performance of the students.

Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke to the importance of the education revolution, which he said has transformed the country.

Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Tertiary Education, Dr.Ralph Gonsalves.

