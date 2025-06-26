SVGCC Director commends graduating class of 2025 for successes and milestones

The Class of 2025 at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College has been commended for their successes and milestones over the past two years.

The commendation came from Director of the College, Dr. Karen Thomas, during remarks at the Graduation ceremony on Tuesday at the Victoria Park.

Dr. Thomas said the 16th graduation exercise of the Community College is an achievement that rests firmly on the strong foundation that was laid.

Dr. Thomas encouraged the graduates to be confident as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related