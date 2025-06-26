Eight Caribbean Water Operators Conference opens in SVG

The 8th Caribbean Water Operators Conference opened yesterday with a call for Water Utility companies to strengthen their water distribution networks.

Regional and international delegates are meeting here to discuss and share tested and new techniques in the common goal of providing potable water and skills to their respective markets.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, professional engineer and consultant from Grenada, Terrance Smith, called for proactive measures to be put in place to mitigate the threats posed by climate change.

