Advanced plans are being made for the rehabilitation of the Owia and Chateaubelair Fisheries Centres.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar said in Parliament on Monday, that the centres suffered extensive damage due to the April 2021 eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano and the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

The Minister said the Government, is moving ahead with plans to rehabilitate the affected fisheries infrastructure, with funding from the World Bank under the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), He said the consulting firm Stewart engineering has been contracted to provide documentation for the rehabilitation of both facilities.

Minister Caesar said work on the Owia Fisheries Centre is expected to resume shortly.

