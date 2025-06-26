The Government is dealing with an unexpected housing conundrum as it tries to assist persons from the southern grenadines displaced by hurricane Beryl.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster explained that many of those now in shelters or temporary accommodations were renters, not homeowners.

Dr. Brewster, added that because these residents do not have a damaged home to return to, the usual process of home repairs or reconstruction doesn’t apply. Therefore to address the problem, the government has established a special Resettlement Committee.

Minister Brewster stated that the government is actively working to resolve the issues surrounding the displaced renters.

