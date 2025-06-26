Efforts underway to expedite rebuilding and repairing of homes as the Hurricane Season progresses

The Government is working assiduously to ensure that the homes which are being repaired and rebuilt by the Government are restored to the highest quality.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the statement during his official message to mark the start of this year’s hurricane season, pointing out that the 2025 Hurricane season has been forecasted to be an above-average one.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the authorities have received numerous complaints that some contractors who are employed to carry out the restorations are doing substandard work.

He said this matter is being addressed through the Ministry of Housing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related