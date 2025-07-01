Ceremony held to remember the passage of Beryl and Re-Open the Canouan Ferry Terminal

A remembrance ceremony was held earlier this morning on the Southern Grenadine island of Canouan to commemorate the first anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The ceremony also marked the opening of the Canouan Ferry Terminal and jetty.

Speaking at today’s ceremony Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the ingenuity and creativity of the people of Canouan shined through, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister Gonsalves said the new Ferry terminal and jetty is a symbol of the past and future of the island.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is taking a tour of the Southern Grenadines to commemorate the one year anniversary of the passage of the devastating hurricane.

And, one year since announcing the imminent passage of the Hurricane, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves tells NBC news in that moment his duty was to keep the country up-to-date and remind people to be calm, during such a difficult time

