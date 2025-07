MR. ELVIS ELTON WOODS better known as TAILOR WOODS of South-wood, Calliaqua and Ratho Mill died on Saturday 21st June at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 12th at the Hill Top Tabernacle Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the big blue bus with registration number – HJ 910 and will leave George Williams shop at 11:30 a.m.

