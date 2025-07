MR FRANCIS EZEKIEL QUAMMIE better known as ZEKIE and UNCLE of Queens Drive died on Thursday June 19th at the age of 42. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 12th at the Fountain Gospel Hall. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. The Van with Registration Number HK 75 will transport persons from Queens Drive to the Fountain Gospel Hall

