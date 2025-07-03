The just concluded Restaurant Week 2025 has been described as a resounding success.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA), Isola Giddings told NBC News this year’s activities were superb with a total of fifty-three local restaurants participating in the programme.

She said throughout the week of activities, local food and drinks were continuously offered and promoted at restaurants across the country.

Giddings also noted a number of the highlights throughout Restaurant Week 2025.

Restaurant week was held from June 22nd to 28th.

