Agriculture Ministry launches first ever youth in Agriculture Summer Camp

Young people with an interest in agriculture are being invited to participate in the first ever Youth in Agriculture Summer Camp later this month. It’s being hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture

Senior Technical Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Currel Thomspon-Fergus told NBC News the programme will take place at the Girl Guide Headquarters located at Level Garden from July 14th to the 18th.

Thomspon-Fergus said the Summer Camp will cover a wide range of topics which address food security in Agriculture and Fisheries.

