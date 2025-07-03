Steel and Glitter Festival to Victoria Park later today

Victoria Park will come alive today with the sound of sweet Pan Music an vibrant costumes as the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) stages Steel and Glitter.

Steel and Glitter begins at 2 pm with a fun fair before the Junior Panorama Competition commences.

Vice President of the Youlou Pan Movement Isehka DeRiggs told NBC News that eleven bands will be competing in the Junior Panorama.

And five steel orchestras – Symphonix, Starlift, Elite, Genesis and Epic steel orchestras will compete in the Senior Panorama Championships.

Immediately following the panorama competitions, the Section of the Bands competition will take place.

