Forestry warns public against hunting during closed season

Vincentians are being warned to desist from hunting wild life.

The warning was issued by Forestry Services Supervisor Bradford Latham. He explained that the country is in the closed season for the partially protected species.

Bradford said animals like the iguana, opossum, armadillo and several species of bird are also protected during this period.

Bradford said the department has received reports about increased sightings of these animals passing along roadways or property.

He asked that persons refrain from hunting them.

