Normal flow of traffic to be disrupted for Carnival Monday and Tuesday

The normal traffic flow in Kingstown will be disrupted on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking on the Police on the Beat Programme Sergeant Wendell Corridon said there will be no vehicular traffic on Back Street and Bay Street.

Vehicles travelling from the Windward side to the Leeward end of the country will travel through Richmond Hill to Foresters corner, or Subway Uptown and turn right on to Middle Street.

And, vehicles traveling from the Leeward end to the Windward side of the island, will turn left at the intersection at Stoney Ground.

