This country’s Prime Minister said the government is working on building a rainy day fund, in the event of a natural disaster devastating the country.

In an interview with NBC News, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the fund is being built bit by bit.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the fund is partially funded by the contingency fund – which is taken from the 1 percentage point added to the value added tax (VAT).

The Prime Minister said the country has to become resilient on an ongoing basis, to build back stronger and better.

The Prime Minister said because of the topography and location of this country, it’s even more important that the country becomes resilient.

