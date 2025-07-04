Bishop’s College Kingstown wins Junior Panorama; Starlift Tops senior and community bands

Bishop’s College Kingstown was adjudged winner in the Junior Panorama yesterday at the Victoria Park.

The School got the judges’ nod with its rendition of Sweet Music by the Band Touch.

C.W Prescod Primary School placed second and third place went to St. Mary’s RC School. South Rivers Methodist School placed 4th and Bethel High School placed 5th.

In the Community Bands Category – Starlift Steel Orchestra placed first.

Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra placed 2nd.

Symphonix Steel Orchestra took the third spot and Elite Steel Orchestra placed 4th

North stars steel Orchestra placed 5th

Starlift Steel Orchestra retained its 1st position in the Senior Panorama category.

Epic Sounds Steel Orchestra placed 2nd with Soca Battlefield Symphonix Steel Orchestra placed 3rd with Too much Iron Genesis Steel Orchestra placed 4th with Musical Ride.

Fifth place went to Elite Steel Orchestra – Loving Cant Done

In the Sections of the Band competition

Xtreme Fanatics placed 1st.

2nd Blondie Bird and Friends.

3rd Lynx Mass Band.

