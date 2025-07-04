Guyana Defense Force commended for rebuilding efforts on Union Island

Members of the Guyana Defense Force have been commended for their critical role in rebuilding Union Island in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster expressed heartfelt gratitude to the men and women, at an appreciation and farewell ceremony.

Dr. Brewster commended the team for the lasting impact they’ve made on the recovery effort.

The cohort of the Guyanese Defense Force is scheduled to depart the island today, Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5.

Plaques were also presented to them in recognition of their service.

