Venezuela marks 214th Independence anniversary with ceremony in Kingstown

The Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation (IVCC) hosted an event yesterday to commemorate the 214th anniversary of the independence of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The event was held at the University of the West Indies Global Campus in Kingstown.

Addressing the ceremony, Head of the Venezuelan Diplomatic Mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Pérez Santana, described the July 5th anniversary as a time to reflect on its historical significance,

Like this: Like Loading...

Related