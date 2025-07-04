Vincentian Historian highlights role of post colonial theory in shaping present-day realities

Vincentian historian and UWI Cave Hill lecturer, Dr. Cleve Scott has underscored the importance of post-colonial theory in understanding the present-day realities of the nation.

Speaking at the activity, Dr. Scott noted that it is the weight of history that has shaped the country’s current socio-economic condition.

He asserted that it is for this reason, that reparations must remain a central focus of the national agenda.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related