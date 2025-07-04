Police Launch investigation as Gibson Corner Man confesses to killing his Father

An investigation has been launched into a homicide that occurred in Gibson Corner on Wednesday, which claimed the life of Osley Delplesche, a 57-year-old Carpenter, formerly of Gibson Corner.

Police say at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a 22-year-old resident of Gibson Corner, walked into the Central Police Station and confessed to killing his father at his home.

Officers from the Major Crime Unit promptly proceeded to the scene and discovered Delplesche lying motionless on the ground in his bedroom with what appeared to be multiple chop wounds about his head and body.

The District Medical Officer was summoned and pronounced Delpesche deceased at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The Police is urging anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to contact Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Major Crime Unit; (784) 457-1211 Ext. 4876

Criminal Investigations Department (CID): (784) 456-1810

