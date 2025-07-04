Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced plans to construct a Ferry Terminal in Clifton, Union Island.

The Prime Minister made the announcement on NBC Radio on Wednesday, as he provided an update on the ongoing reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

According to the Prime Minister, work on the facility is expected to commence in the next five weeks.

The Prime Minister said the new facility will enhance the area in Clifton Union Island.

