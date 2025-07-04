Over twenty thousand individuals have benefited from the Hurricane Beryl Income Support Program, undertaken by the Government.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Category Four Hurricane caused damage amounting to one billion EC dollars.

He said the Government is looking at the possibility of extending the income support initiative until August this year.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said production support is also being provided for Farmers and Fishers, who were affected by the Hurricane.

