Owners of businesses which sustained damage during the passage of Hurricane Beryl will soon be able to access grant funding from the Micro and small enterprise Business Support Grant.

The grant is a part of the Beryl Emergency Resilient Recovery Project (BERRy).

Communications Specialist at the BERRy Project Ari Shaw, tells NBC news the grant offers cash support and training to micro and small businesses.

Shaw said forms would be available at the office of the Economic Unit at the Administrative Complex and online soon.

The support ranges from 1000 to 3000 US dollars based on the business type, size and impact.

Businesses do not need to be formally registered to apply for the grant.

