Government moves to expand tourism as Delta prepares to offer flights to SVG in December

The Government is moving decisively to improve the tourism product in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with Minister of Tourism Carlos James assuring the public that more activities and experiences are on the way.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Minister James said the government is responding to feedback about limited options for visitors and is focused on enhancing the overall experience.

He also announced that Delta Air Lines will begin flying to the destination in December, adding to the growing list of international carriers now serving the Argyle International Airport.

While praising the airport’s performance, James noted that demand is rising rapidly and capacity may soon need to be addressed.

As major hotel brands prepare to begin construction, Tourism Minister Carlos James has called on local stakeholders to ramp up efforts in expanding rental accommodations and boutique hotel developments.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related