MS SYBIL REBECCA TRIMMINGHAM better known as D-DA and COCONUT DUMPLIN of Richmond Hill died on Monday June 23rd at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 26th at the Apostolic Faith church, Murrays Village. The body lies at the church from 11am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related