Police investigate Belair shooting which left man hospitalized.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Belair area on the evening of Sunday, June 30, 2025, resulting in serious injuries to an adult male.

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place at approximately 8:00 p.m. The victim was reportedly seated outside a liquor and provision shop when he heard several gunshots. In an attempt to flee the area, he sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and finger before seeking refuge at a nearby residence.

Officers attached to the South Central Division responded promptly upon receiving the report. The scene was secured, and the injured man was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing as police work to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for the attack.

The RSVGPF is appealing to members of the public who may have any information related to this incident to come forward. All information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence.

