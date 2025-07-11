Vincentians urged to maintain healthy habits after Carnival

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to people across the country to continue with the healthy lifestyles they adopted to be able to fit into their costumes, before Vincy Mas.

This appeal was made by Community Dietician in the Nutrition Unit at the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shamarsh Adams during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

She said before Carnival people would engage in regular exercise and consuming healthy foods to ensure that they are healthy and fit for the festivities, but afterwards many people return to their unhealthy eating habits.

Adams encouraged people to stay hydrated and consume as much water as possible while prioritizing healthy eating, rest and exercise after the carnival season.

