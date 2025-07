MRS BRENDA PATRICIA CODRINGTON CHARLES of Brooklyn New York formerly of Colonaire and Sion Hill died on June 21 st at the age of 77. The funeral take place on Thursday July 24th at the Kingstown Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 10.00 am, the service begins at 11.00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

