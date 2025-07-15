CARICOM Leaders discuss Regional cargo transport and Fast Ferry logistics

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said discussions on cargo transport for the region were held at the just concluded meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Speaking at a recent press conference, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said there was conversation on the logistics of the cargo system.

The Prime Minister added that there was also a proposal in relation to a Fast Ferry.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said in his 25 years as Prime Minister this current study is one of the most serious ones, he has seen so far.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related