MS ROSLYN SHARON ADAMS better known as ROSE of Sayers, Marriaqua died on Wednesday June 18th at the age of 51. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 19th at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle. Viewing begins at 11am. Tributes begins from 11:15. The Service begins at 12:30. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

