As St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to navigate reduced international health aid, the Ministry of Health is turning to trusted partners like the Afya Foundation to help fill critical gaps in medical support.

Representatives from the U.S.-based nonprofit arrived in the country on July 13 for meetings and site visits aimed at strengthening healthcare collaboration.

Speaking at the Argyle International Airport, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Nerissa Gittens-MacMillan, underscored the importance of Afya’s ongoing partnership, especially as SVG no longer receives assistance from USAID.

Founder and CEO of the Afya Foundation, Danielle Butin, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting St. Vincent and the Grenadines beyond disaster relief efforts.

