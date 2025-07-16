Cricket West Indies President addresses fans after humiliating defeat in Jamaica

Cricket fans around the West Indies are, no doubt, still reeling from the humiliation the West Indies suffered at the hands of Australia in the 3rd Test that ended on Monday afternoon at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

In the first Day/Night Test ever hosted at the venue, the West Indies suffered a 176-run defeat inside three days.

Compounding the misery, the second innings saw the West Indies dismissed for 27 runs, the second lowest total in Test history only behind New Zealand’s 26 in 1955.

The magnitude of the defeat has led to President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow, issue a statement addressing fans in the region yesterday morning.

The statement read: “Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia. The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility.

“There will be some sleepless nights ahead for many of us, including the players, who I know feel this loss just as heavily. But while disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey. We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world.”

Shallow then reiterated his belief in the talent and commitment of the players, noting the excellent performances of the team’s fast bowlers, in particular, throughout the series.

Shallow added: “Now is not the time to turn away. Now is the time to stand even closer as a people. These are the moments that shape us.”

As an immediate step, Shallow has advised the Chairman of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent test series against Australia, particularly the final match.

To strengthen the discussions, he also has extended invitations to three of the West Indies greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara.

They will join past greats, Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr. Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee.

