MRS INEZ SYLVIA FERDINAND better known as MISS FERDIE of Kingstown Park died on Monday July 7th at the age of 95. The funeral takes place on Thursday, July 17th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. The viewing and tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

