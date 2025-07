MRS SELMA ISOLA GONSALVES MC LEAN of Park Hill, Arnos Vale and USA died on Sunday June 22nd at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 19th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, (Roman Catholic) Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

