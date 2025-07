MR WAYNE IRVINE MARSHALL of St. Vincent and Virgin Gorda died on Saturday July 5th at the age of 63. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Saturday August 9th at the North Sound Methodist Church, Tortola. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Public Cemetery, Tortola.

