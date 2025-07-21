Minister of Tourism Carlos James said there is a packed card of activities for the 1975 West Indies Cricket legends who are scheduled to be in St Vincent and the Grenadines for the Emancipation Cricket Festival.

Minister of James speaking on radio yesterday, said a panel discussion in which they will participate, is one such activity.

He also said the legends will meet with young cricketers from across the country.

Minister James also said the major event on the calendar will take place on the final night.

