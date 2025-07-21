The Department of Culture in the Ministry of Culture is encouraging Vincentians to ‘Wear their Heritage” during the Emancipation Month of Activities.

The call was issues by Cultural Officer with responsibility for Theatre Arts Sean Fredrick. Frederick said the department is asking the Vincentian public to wear their African or Caribbean Heritage every Friday.

Fredrick said there will also be a showcase of the outfits on September 5th.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related