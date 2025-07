MS LUTELLE HAYNES of the USA formerly of Calliaqua died on Wednesday July 2nd at the age of 84. The funeral takes place in the USA on Friday, July 25th at the Kingdom Life Ministries. The viewing begins from 3:00 pm. The service begins 6:00 pm. Burial will be on Saturday July 26th at the Pine Lawn Cemetery in Long Island, USA

