NEMO urges Vincentians to be prepared for this year’s Hurricane season

Vincentians are being reminded to take proactive steps to ensure they are safe this hurricane season.

The reminder comes from Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes.

Forbes says this period brings an increased risk of tropical storms and hurricanes, therefore people must be prepared for any eventuality.

Meanwhile … A meeting will be held in Union Island today to discuss the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season and geological hazards including tsunamis.

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) will host the community meeting at the Union Island Secondary School, beginning at 5pm.

Residents of Union Island are urged to attend this important session.

