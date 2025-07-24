BRAGSA to commence Repair works on Schools across the country in preparation for the new academic year

Repairs to schools throughout the country will soon commence, in preparation for the new School year in September.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel said on NBC Radio yesterday that a significant amount of money has been approved to carry out the repair work.

The Minister said the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority, BRAGSA will oversee the School Repair Programme.

Minister Daniel said the cost of repairs exceeded the original budget allocation of two million dollars.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related