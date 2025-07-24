Educator calls for greater support for students with disabilities in mainstream schools

An advocate for inclusive education is calling for greater public awareness and continued efforts to support students with disabilities in mainstream schools.

During an interview with NBC News, Braille and information technology teacher Lakisha Burke, who is also visually impaired, reflected on her personal challenges growing up in the mainstream education system.

While acknowledging that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has made significant progress in the area of inclusion, Burke emphasized the need for ongoing education and societal change.

She also voiced strong support for inclusive schools, noting that integrating students with disabilities into regular classrooms, fosters understanding and acceptance among their peers.

