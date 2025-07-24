Forestry and VEEP Officers certified in SVG’s first wilderness and Remote First aid training

Twenty-two Forestry officers and five from the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) have been certified in Wilderness and Remote First Aid, following a specialized training programme delivered in partnership with the SVG Red Cross.

The six-week training, led by instructor Bertillon Hamilton, covered CPR, wound care, fracture treatment, hypothermia, and other emergency response skills critical for remote field operations. It marks the first of its kind in SVG.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Cuthbert Knights emphasized building a culture of preparedness, while VEEP Coordinator Roxanne John called the certification “a valuable asset” for field workers.

Acting Forestry Director, Casmus McLeod and President of the SVG Red Cross, Alston Anderson also commended the initiative’s role in strengthening post-disaster response capacity.

The training forms part of VEEP’s broader mission to support recovery and resilience in areas affected by the 2021 La Soufrière eruptions and Hurricane Elsa.

